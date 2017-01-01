Dwayne Johnson: 'My family once couldn't afford Thanksgiving dinner'

Dwayne Johnson's family was so poor they once couldn't afford to eat anything on Thanksgiving.

The 45-year-old San Andreas star shared a photo of himself with his family on Friday (24Nov17), and revealed what he was thankful for on the U.S. holiday.

Posting a shot of him surrounded by his loved ones on Instagram, Johnson wrote a heartfelt caption about his poverty-stricken past experiences of Thanksgiving.

“After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for,” the father-of-two said. “Beautiful seeing and listening to everyone speak from their heart. Tears, laughter and boundless gratitude.

"Personally, I’m a little surprised no one expressed how thankful they were that THE Sexiest Man Alive (I refuse to relinquish my title) was sitting at the table,” he joked. “I didn’t want to be a d**k and interrupt the prayer, but at some point someone's gotta address the elephant in the room.”

He continued: “Jokes aside, it was a very special Thanksgiving. As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ‘87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat. We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana (a Hawaiian word for family)."

The Baywatch star would have been 15 in 1987, and hasn't been shy in sharing his struggles with money during his childhood. Since his days as champion World Wrestling Entertainment star The Rock, he has carved out a successful career in Hollywood with roles in The Tooth Fairy, The Other Guys, Central Intelligence and The Fast and the Furious franchise.