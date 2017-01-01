Jennifer Lawrence wants to live on a farm with goats

Jennifer Lawrence plans to buy a farm, milk some goats and take a serious break from Hollywood.

The 27-year-old Oscar winner has been working non-stop since 2010, making an average of three movies a year including four Hunger Games films, three X-Men films, and Silver Linings Playbook for which she won the top acting prize in 2013.

“I’d pictured myself being in indies (independent films), living a pretty normal life," she tells Elle in a new interview published on Saturday (25Nov17), suggesting she wasn't planning on becoming the entertainment industry's highest-paid actress of 2015 and 2016.

With her two latest films in the can - her fourth and reportedly final X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, and Red Sparrow in which she's a Russian ballerina-turned-spy - Jennifer can relax at last.

"I want to get a farm," she smiles. "I want to be, like, milking goats."

Having recently split from her boyfriend of a year - Darren Aronofsky, who directed her controversial 2017 film Mother! - the Passengers star is long overdue for some quality me-time. And that is certain to include plenty of reality TV viewing.

A longtime superfan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jennifer interviewed her idol Kim Kardashian while sitting in for U.S. late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel this month (Nov17). Then on Friday night (24Nov17), she ran into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, at a New York City restaurant.

Lisa's 16-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, shared a video of the excited pair's meeting, writing, "This is iconic. Jennifer Lawrence looks like she's seen a ghost. I'm Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In."

Her mum shared the video herself on Saturday, writing over the top of it: "My new best friend forever," about Jennifer, and adding a heart emoticon.

Jennifer also plans to devote more time to political activism on behalf of the organisation Represent.us, for which she is already a board member.