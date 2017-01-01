Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mark Hamill parody Donald Trump's 'Person of the Year' tweet

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mark Hamill have mocked Donald Trump after he claimed Time magazine editors wanted to name him 2017's 'Person of the Year'.

The 45th President of the United States claimed he was contacted by the iconic publication about the honour but refused it because of some special stipulations.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot," he posted on Twitter on Friday (24Nov17). "I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

However, Time bosses swiftly responded on Twitter, denying Trump's claim, and writing: “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. Time does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

The magazine's chief content officer, Alan Murray, was more scathing on social media, where he linked to an article about Trump's claims and added the caption, "Amazing. Not a speck of truth here..."

Celebrities jumped at the chance to parody the president's post, including Star Wars star Mark Hamill, who tweeted a similar message to Trump, but joked he had been asked to reveal the plot of The Last Jedi, the eighth movie in the revered sci-fi saga which will be released worldwide next month (Dec17).

"Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year' but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 (Episode 8) spoilers. I said 'no problem,'" Mark joked on Friday. "But then they told me you turned it down and now I don't want it anymore. Thanks anyway!"

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus also got in on the act. "(The New York Times) just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot," she tweeted. "I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

Scottish tennis champion Andy Murray joined in the fun too, writing on Friday: "BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named Sports Personality of the Year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

Comedian Sarah Silverman simply posted: “We have a president who thinks @TIME “Person of the Year” is a prize one wins (other “winners”: Hitler, Stalin, Nixon) He also hates that its (sic) “Person” & not “Man” I guess bc (because) if it includes everyone it’s not as good, thus #MAGA (Make America Great Again).”

Actress Patricia Arquette, meanwhile, added simply: "You can always print yourself another fake cover." She was referring to the fake copies of Time magazine featuring Trump on the cover which reportedly adorn many of his properties.

The former host of The Apprentice was chosen as Time's Person of the Year in 2016. Nancy Gibbs, the magazine's managing editor, told U.S breakfast show Today show that Hillary Clinton was the runner-up for the honour and that the choice of Trump was simply "straightforward" following his shocking win in the November, 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump has not yet addressed the clever imitations of his original tweet.