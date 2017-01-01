Pitch Perfect 3 'ties up' musical movie franchise

Pitch Perfect 3 director Trish Sie is confident the movie "ties up" all the plot threads of the franchise.

The third instalment of the hit musical comedy series is due to hit cinemas next month (Dec17), with stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp all reprising their roles.

Picking up where the 2012 sequel left off, Pitch Perfect 3 will follow acappella group The Barden Bellas as they reunite for one last chance to perform on tour in Europe, and Sie is sure that the plot will close out the trilogy in a nice way.

"We certainly wanted to tie up this stage of the franchise, in the sense that the Bellas have graduated college, they have gone through the treacherous time of transitioning to the real work and they are setting out on new adventures," the filmmaker told Total Film magazine.

In the previous two films, the stars were only allowed to use their voices for performances, but the third film sees them go up against competitors with musical instruments. And Brittany Snow, who portrays Chloe Beale in the movies, explained that Sie allowed the performers lots of freedom within their work.

"Trish is a powerhouse. There are so many people that could take on a task this large, with 10 girls, all different types of personalities, and a lot of expectations, and still maintain her own take. But she let us do whatever we wanted. We improvised maybe 80 per cent of the movie," the 31-year-old shared.

Sie has indicated that Pitch Perfect 3 will likely be the last movie in the franchise, though the idea of spin-off centred around Wilson's character Fat Amy has been floated. However, Snow is opening to returning if she is offered the chance.

"We have decided that if someone asks us to do it again, we will. We love doing these movies. It's so cheesy, but we've become this family," she smiled.