Mark Wahlberg didn't want to rush into Daddy's Home sequel

Mark Wahlberg ensured Daddy's Home 2 was "special and different" from the first movie before he signed on.

The Transformers actor teamed up with Will Ferrell for the first instalment in the comedy series in late 2015 and it became a box office smash, taking over $200 million (£151 million) worldwide from a budget of an estimated $69 million (£52 million).

Despite the success, Mark insists that they weren't too quick to board a sequel, because they wanted to make sure they had a strong story worthy of a second outing first.

"Will and I knew the film was beloved (but) it wasn't really something we were so quick to make a sequel about unless we could do something special and different," he said at the movie's London premiere.

"Once John (Morris) and Sean (Anders) pitched us the idea of bringing our dads into play and we read the screenplay, we realised it was so well-written that it would attract the talent, the likes of Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, we knew we'd make something special."

Mel joins the cast as Kurt, the father of Mark's character Dusty, who tries to cause conflict between Dusty and Brad (Ferrell) who have finally reached a good "co-dad" arrangement. While John is Brad's dad Don, who seems to be hiding a secret from his sensitive son.

Daddy's Home 2 is Mark's third collaboration with Will following their 2010 comedy The Other Guys. He admits that although they may seem like an odd pairing, they share the same work mentality.

"We actually have a similar work ethic and approach to the work, not matter how ridiculous the circumstances are, we are absolutely playing it straight. We're completely committed 110 per cent," he explained.

"With most movies, it's work, it's taxing, but with Will, and these other guys, it was just hanging out with a bunch of great guys, just really enjoying spending time with one another, being collaborative and making people laugh."

Daddy's Home 2 is in cinemas now.