Kim Kardashian ‘working on a six-pack for photoshoots with newborn’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly working on sculpting a six-pack ahead of the arrival of her third child.

Unlike her previous efforts to lose her baby weight, this time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is doing things the other way around, as she has engaged a surrogate mother to carry her baby after a medical issue has prevented her from carrying another child.

However, according to editors at Heat magazine, the 37-year-old beauty mogul is planning to do plenty of photoshoots once the baby arrives, and as a result is putting herself through a strict diet and workout regime in a bid to get a six-pack.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed she’d hired body builder and trainer Melissa Alcantra to help her shape up.

“Kim works out every with Melissa, either in person or via Skype, and then does another solo workout later on to ensure she gets in her three hours a day,” a source tells the publication. “She’s hell-bent on a six-pack so she can do loads of bikini shoots once the baby arrives and enjoy the perk of not having to lose her baby weight.”

The mother of two, who has daughter North four, and son Saint, 23 months, recently hosted her baby shower where she was joined by sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who are both reported to be pregnant, as well. Her third child, a girl, is expected to arrive in January 2018.

“She says she can almost taste the public frenzy once they see her incredible abs,” continued the source. “And she’s even mentioned going under the knife for the abdominal etching if she doesn’t reach her goal in time. Kim’s determined to achieve her dream – whatever the cost.”

Pals Chrissy Teigen, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Jordyn Woods, and Larsa Pippen attended Kim’s floral-themed shower, but the surrogate was not invited.

“Of course I would have wanted her to be there, and be a part of it,” Kim clarified on chat show The Real. “But I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.

“So I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we’re celebrating, you know, her... I just wanted to celebrate the baby.”