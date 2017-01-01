Naya Rivera arrested for domestic battery

Naya Rivera has been charged with domestic battery after allegedly assaulting her husband Ryan Dorsey.

The former Glee star was arrested on Saturday night (25Nov17) in Kanawha County, West Virginia, police confirm to People.com. In a video from local news station WSAZ, the 30-year-old is shown handcuffed and dressed in a hoodie while being arraigned before a judge.

Rivera was later released on a $1,000 (£749) personal recognizance bond and was collected by her father-in-law.

A rep for Rivera has not yet commented on the arrest.

WSAZ reports that the actress was charged after an altercation with Dorsey, 34, at their home at about 9.30pm. He claimed Rivera had struck him in the head and the bottom lip while they were taking their two-year-old son, Josey, for a walk down the street.

Dorsey also gave police a cell phone video that allegedly shows him being hit by Rivera.

The couple first dated in 2010 before splitting up. They later reconciled and wed in July, 2014, just three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended.

The couple split in November (16) after two years as husband and wife, and in her court papers, Rivera asked for primary physical custody of their son.

"After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time," the couple said in a statement at the time.

However, the Devious Maids star had second thoughts about making their break-up official and asked to have the divorce proceedings dismissed last month (Oct17).

The mother-of-one, who has been coy about reasons behind the reconciliation, simply told People magazine in October: "It is what it is, but I'm glad that my family is together. (It was) a personal decision."