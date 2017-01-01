Bryce Dallas Howard pays tribute to late grandfather

Bryce Dallas Howard has paid tribute to her grandfather Rance Howard, following his death on Saturday (25Nov17) aged 89.

The sad news was announced by Bryce's Oscar-winning director father Ron on Twitter.

"Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89,” the 63-year-old wrote, referring to his brother Clint Howard, who is also an actor.

“He stood especially tall 4 (sic) his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”

Rance scored roles in many iconic movies, including Cool Hand Luke, Psycho and A League of Their Own. His son Ron also cast him in many of his films, from Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind to Cinderella Man.

Rance was married to Jean Speegle Howard, Ron and Clint’s mother, until her death in 2000. He then married journalist Judy Howard, who passed away earlier this year (17).

Rance was also a grandfather to actresses Bryce and Paige Howard.

Jurassic World star Bryce penned an emotional post on Twitter following Rance's passing, and shared a heartbreaking poem about death by Henry Van Dyke called Gone From My Sight. "My grandfather, the patriarch of our family’s favourite poem, he could recite it from heart. I think I’ll do the same now," Bryce wrote.

Josh Gad, a close friends of the Howard family, took to social media on Saturday to express his sadness at Rance's passing. "Today we lost one of the greats: #RanceHoward, who I was proud to call a personal friend. When I first arrived in LA , he opened his home to me & made me feel like family. He was a legend, both as a person & performer. @BryceDHoward & @RealRonHoward sending lots of love," the Frozen star said.

Russell Crowe, who starred in 2005's Cinderella Man alongside Rance, tweeted: "Hey @RealRonHoward my deepest condolences. He was a fine man indeed was Rance Howard. Fine man, fine actor. Being in his company was always a pleasure."

Former child star Corey Feldman directed Rance in his movie Busted in 1997, and praised the late actor for being a professional. "RIP Rance Howard! A legendary actor & a kind good hearted man whom I had the pleasure of directing once! He was amazingly professional after 50 odd yrs n (sic) the biz! He gave me a gr8 compliment when he told me my directing style was much like that of his son Ron Howard! My heart &prayers go out 2 his family @ this time of grief!" he wrote.