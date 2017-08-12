House of Cards production hiatus extended

House of Cards' production hiatus has been extended by two weeks.

Production on the sixth season of House of Cards was shut down in October (17) after actor Anthony Rapp went public with sexual harassment claims against series star Kevin Spacey. The Star Trek: Discovery actor alleged the Oscar winner had pinned him to a bed in his apartment when Rapp was just 14.

Several other accusers have since come forward with more allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey and amid mounting concerns about the actor's inappropriate behaviour, bosses at the streaming service announced the leading man and producer would no longer be part of the sixth and final season.

According to Variety, producers are brainstorming on how to write Spacey, who played disgraced president Frank Underwood, out of the political drama. They are also discussing ideas for a potential spinoff and have extended the hiatus by two weeks through 8 December (17).

"We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon," a letter from the show's producers reads. "As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus - beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th..."

"These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen," the letter continues. "The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business. We will provide an additional update by 12/8/17."

Sources previously told Deadline Spacey and co-star Robin Wright were filming the third episode of the final season when production was halted on Halloween (31Oct17).

Spacey, who has been dumped by his publicist and agents at CAA, is currently seeking "evaluation and treatment" in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations against him.