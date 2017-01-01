Val Kilmer: 'Colin Farrell should have listened to me when I offered him movie help'

Colin Farrell would have been happier with his performance in Oliver Stone's 2004 film Alexander if he'd have taken the time to listen to co-star Val Kilmer, according to the veteran.

The Doors star was originally offered the Irish actor's role, but director Stone took so long to make the movie that Val eventually had to play the lead character's father. Kilmer thought his research for the role would help the younger actor, and offered to share it with Farrell, but he wasn't interested.

"Colin was like an Irish puppy dog - so free and fun," Val tells Deadline. "So handsome. I do wish he'd listened to me about the wigs, and some insights I thought I had from studying Alexander even before Oliver asked me to play him after we did The Doors... but Colin never took me up on it.

"I understand why he didn't, but I think he would have been happier with his performance had he taken an hour and listened."

But Kilmer admits he did enjoy working with Angelina Jolie, who played his wife in the film, and he was happy to offer her a shoulder to lean on as she was "quietly handling her mother's ultimate passing".

"She trusted me with (that)," he tells the outlet. "I'd like to think because she sensed a spiritual side to me. And I had lost my little brother and my father, so our personal relationship was completely different than our characters, which we never discussed. We worked that out in daily flirtatious improvs, usually at the emotional detriment to our son, Alexander. Both still in love and both in real battle for the affections of their son. They dedicated their lives to the boy who would be king and rule the world. She (Jolie) was a real pro."