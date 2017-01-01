Gary Oldman keen to win an Oscar for Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman is hoping he lands an Academy Award for his role in Darkest Hour.

The Darkest Knight Rises star portrays late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the new film and has been receiving high praise and a number of accolades for his acting. The actor is honoured he got to step into the role and if wins the Oscar for Best Actor, it will be an added bonus.

"I feel very lucky, very privileged to have been offered it, and to have actually played it," he tells the BBC. "So I think I've got out of it what I wanted to get out of it. Anything else beyond that is a cherry on the cake."

"If I had an Oscar that said on it Gary Oldman, best actor for Darkest Hour, if I was going to get an Oscar, I can't think of a better part to get it for, let's put it that way," he adds.

Oldman doesn't resemble Churchill physically and had to sit in hours of makeup to look like him. He also studied how the late political leader spoke and moved around to perfect his portrayal.

"I knew I didn't look like him, I thought that with some work I could approximate the voice," he explains. "The challenge in part was the physicality because you're playing someone whose silhouette is so iconic.

"So I went to the newsreel, and what I discovered was a man who had this very athletic tread," he adds. "He would skip around at 65 like a 30-year-old, he had a sparkle, the eyes were alive, he had a very sort of cherubic grin. You know we think of this sort of rather depressed grumpy man with a cigar, and from the footage and from what I was reading I discovered someone who was just really alive and dynamic. And that's what I hoped to really bring to it, and give him a bit of a twinkle in the eye."