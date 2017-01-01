Coco tops North American box office over Thanksgiving weekend

Animated film Coco has shot to the top of the North American box office over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (23-26Nov17).

The movie, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt, has earned $71.2 million (£53.4 million) to take the number one spot. The film boasts the third-best Thanksgiving holiday opening behind Frozen's $93 million (£69.7 million) in 2013 and Moana's $82 million (£61.5 million) this year (17). Overseas, the movie has become the top-grossing film of all time in Mexico with $53.4 million (£40 million), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is inspired by Mexico's Day of the Dead holiday and centres on a young boy who wants to become a musician and learns about his family's past in the Land of the Dead.

Superhero film Justice League, which stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, and Gal Gadot, comes in at number two with $60 million (£45 million), which brings its total to $172 million (£129 million). The film has earned $481.3 million (£360.8 million) globally since its debut earlier this month. The film has been hit with mixed reviews and didn't meet opening week projections of $110 (£82.4 million) to $120 million (£90 million), earning just $96 million (£72 million).

However, Warner Bros. boss Jeff Goldstein previously insisted the company wasn't sweating the fact the film failed to make it to $100 million (£75 million) at the North American box office, because executives were convinced the film would do well over the Thanksgiving weekend.

"It's not just about the opening weekend, but it's about the length of the run especially given the extremely lucrative Thanksgiving holiday; we have lots of room to run," he told Deadline.

Meanwhile, Wonder, which stars Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts, takes the third spot with $32 million (£24 million).

Thor: Ragnarok and Murder on the Orient Express and Daddy's Home 2 round out the top five with $24 million (£18 million) and $18.6 million (£14 million), respectively.