Kris Jenner likens daughters' pregnancies to 'a faucet that won't turn off'

Kris Jenner likened her daughters' pregnancies to a "faucet that won't turn off" during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Holiday Special on Sunday night (26Nov17).

The 62-year-old Kardashians matriarch is already grandmother to six grandchildren - daughter Kim Kardashian's two North and Saint, Kourtney Kardashian's three, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and son Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream.

But it looks as though their family will soon be expanding again, amid rumours that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first child, while Kim has confirmed she and husband Kanye West are expecting a daughter via surrogate early next year.

During a special festive episode of the family's hit TV show, Kris teased fans about the pregnancies, which Khloe and Kylie have yet to publicly confirm, as she gushed about her ever-expanding family.

"I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby," the momager said, struggling to hold back her emotions. "And now it’s like a faucet that that we turned on and it won’t turn off, so the fact that I have all these grandchildren - it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids (have kids). It’s truly the meaning of life."

Kris recently appeared to confirm Khloe and Kylie's pregnancies by sharing a picture of nine sets of Christmas pyjamas on her Instagram page, noting that there was one for each of her grandchildren.

But Kris won't be stopping there when it comes to Christmas shopping, and is planning on spoiling her grandkids as much as possible on the special day.

"One of my favourite traditions during the holidays is to shop for all the kids for Christmas - and now, it’s extra special because I get to shop for all the grandkids," she smiled. "It never seems to end, which is exciting."