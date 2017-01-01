Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce engagement

British Royal Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle have announced their engagement.

The 33-year-old royal went public with his romance with the 36-year-old American in November, 2016, when a statement was released by Kensington Palace following months of speculation.

Now, Harry and Meghan have confirmed they are set to walk down the aisle together, with a ceremony taking place next Spring (18).

The happy news was announced by Harry's father Prince Charles, who released a statement through Clarence House which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

"His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents."

Meghan, who is from Los Angeles but lived in Canada while filming Suits, will live with Harry at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace added on Twitter, "Ms Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness'."

The newly-engaged couple will take part in a photocall on Monday afternoon (27Nov17) and a broadcast interview to be aired this evening UK time.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Harry used diamonds from a brooch previously belonging to his late mother Princess Diana to use in a entirely unique ring for his new fiancee.

Harry and Meghan's engagement comes after the actress opened up about her relationship with Harry in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine earlier this year, in which she described their romance as a traditional "love story".

"We’re a couple,” she told the publication. "We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

It's not the first time Meghan will have tied the knot, as she was previously married to actor and producer Trevor Engelson between 2011 and 2013.