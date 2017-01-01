Meghan Markle's parents congratulate daughter on Prince Harry engagement

Meghan Markle's parents have offered their daughter and her fiance their congratulations, following the announcement that she is to wed Britain's Prince Harry.

Following months of speculation, the royal and his Suits actress partner confirmed their engagement on Monday (27Nov17). And after the announcement of the happy news, Meghan's parents Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland were quick to reveal their happiness about the engagement.

"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry," they said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. "Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

"We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Harry's brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, also offered his congratulations, along with his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

"We are very excited for Harry and Meghan," the pair, who are currently expecting their third child together, said in a statement. "It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

Meanwhile, Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who is said to have met Meghan at a private afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace earlier this year (17), and her husband Prince Philip "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness", a statement from the official royal family Twitter page read.

Harry and Meghan will pose for a photocall on Monday afternoon (27Nov17), where the American actress is expected to debut her ring, and will also film an interview to be broadcast on Monday evening U.K. time.

The pair started dating in June 2016, and went public with their relationship that November, when a statement confirming the romance was issued by Kensington Palace. Their wedding will take place next Spring (18), and they will live together at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.