Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys brunch with ex Chris Martin and 'fiance' Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off a picture of her very modern family, including ex-husband Chris Martin and her rumoured fiance Brad Falchuk, enjoying brunch together on Sunday (26Nov17).

The Goop guru posted a picture of the smiling men sitting at a table together looking relaxed, days after news emerged the Shakespeare in Love actress is planning to consciously couple with TV producer Brad.

Gwyneth captioned the photo, "Sunday brunch" and added the fitting hashtag "#modernfamily".

The 45-year-old split from the Coldplay frontman in 2014, in what she described as a "conscious uncoupling", after 11 years of marriage. However, the pair, who share daughter Apple, 13, and 11-year-old son Moses have remained close and even holiday together as a family. Brad shares children Isabella and Brody with his former partner Suzanne.

Explaining how she and Chris manage to remain so amicable following their split, Gwyneth explained to ET: "You have to constantly let go. You have to let go of old ideas, old resentments. You have to put the kids first, which I think people have the idea of that, but then oftentimes, you struggle with it."

The Iron Man star and Brad met in 2014, but they kept their relationship secret until the following year. Now rumours have surfaced that the American Horror Story executive producer and Gwyneth have been secretly engaged for a year.

"She's had the ring a long time," a source told E.T.

The couple has reportedly taken engagement photos and Gwyneth is waiting to announce the news on her website.

"They both knew it would happen, but it wasn't a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before," a source added to Us Weekly. "There wasn't a rush."