NEWS Lily James' broken toe delays Mamma Mia! 2 filming Newsdesk Share with :







Lily James' broken toe has reportedly halted filming on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.



The English actress has been cast in the second instalment of the ABBA music-filled franchise, playing a young version of Meryl Streep's character Donna in the sequel to the 2008 original.



Lily revealed she'd broken her toe in an Instagram post on Thursday (23Nov17), sharing a snap of her foot encased in a large boot while she celebrated Thanksgiving.



Now, movie insiders allege the 28-year-old's injury has delayed shooting on the new flick.



"Poor Lily tripped really badly and stubbed her toe, breaking her foot in the process," a source told Mail Online.



"They were due to shoot most of the dancing scenes this week, so Lily's have all been delayed."



Although a body double can be used for some scenes, producers will have to wait for Lily's foot to heal before they shoot the bulk of scenes with her in.



Jeremy Irvine, Cher, and Andy Garcia have also joined the cast of the sequel, while Meryl, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan are among the returning actors.



And ABBA star Bjorn Ulvaeus has landed another Mamma Mia! cameo after portraying a Greek god in the original movie. This time around he'll reportedly play a schoolteacher in the movie's opening song, When I Kissed The Teacher, though fans will have to be on high alert to spot his appearance.



"He doesn't want anything to overshadow the main stars or detract from the storyline but for a personal thrill, he loves the idea of being briefly on screen again," an insider recently divulged to The Sun.



"Fans will have to be very eagle-eyed to spot him."

