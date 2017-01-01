Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first appearance as engaged couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their debut as an engaged couple during a photocall at London's Kensington Palace on Monday afternoon (27Nov17).

The British royal popped the question to the Suits actress in London earlier in November and the news was announced by Kensington Palace officials on Monday morning.

The couple, who only confirmed their relationship just over a year ago, made their first appearance hours later, briefly posing for photographers in the Sunken Garden at the royal residence.

Harry wore a blue suit while Meghan opted for a white wrap coat by Canadian brand Line over a forest green P.A.R.O.S.H dress and Aquazzura Matilde Crisscross Suede pointed nude pumps, which she allegedly wore for her recent Vanity Fair shoot.

She also showed off her ring, which was reportedly designed by Harry himself. It consists of one round brilliant diamond, flanked by two smaller diamonds set in a gold band. One of the stones is from Botswana, where the couple recently enjoyed a holiday, and the other two diamonds come from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

They walked hand in hand to the garden and held hands and smiled at each other throughout the photocall, with Meghan occasionally holding onto Harry’s arm as they fielded questions.

One reporter asked Meghan how she was feeling and she replied, "I'm so happy" and when Harry was asked when he knew the American was the one, he responded, "From the very first time we met."

When asked if the proposal was romantic, Harry smiled, "Of course, it was" while Meghan teased, "Very".

Earlier that day, Harry's father Prince Charles was asked about the news during a royal engagement in Dorset, England. He told reporters, "I'm thrilled, thank you for very much. For the both of them. I hope they'll be very happy indeed, that's all I can say."

The couple are set to marry in spring 2018 and will live together in Nottingham Cottage within Kensington Palace.