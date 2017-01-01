Mel B & Stephen Belafonte arrive at divorce deal

Mel B and her estranged husband have reached a new deal in their bitter divorce war, which includes sharing the profits from the sale of their former home.

The singer-turned-TV personality and Stephen Belafonte signed off on the new agreement earlier this month (Nov17), and are now waiting for a Los Angeles judge to make it official.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Belafonte has agreed to destroy any compromising videos of the former Spice Girls star and in return he will receive spousal support for the next three years. The amount his soon-to-be ex-wife will pay him has not been revealed.

Neither Belafonte nor Mel B will pay child support but they will share joint legal custody of their six-year-old daughter, Madison. The former couple has also agreed to schedule a physical custody plan, so the parents will continue to play a major role in her life.

Mel B's estranged husband has also been granted access to the family home, which is on the market, to retrieve personal belongings, including clothing and artwork.

The new deal comes weeks after Mel and Stephen settled the domestic violence portion of their nasty divorce days before the case was set to go to trial.

The former Spice Girls star obtained a restraining order against the producer after accusing him of being violent during their relationship, when she filed documents to end their marriage after almost 10 years in March (17).

Their court battle became increasingly messy over the ensuing months and they were due to face off in court earlier this month (Nov17), but both parties appeared in a Los Angeles court and revealed they had reached a settlement.

Outside the courthouse, Mel B's family law mediator Shaun Collinson said, "She stood her ground. Amazing job. We replaced the DV (Domestic Violence Restraining Order) with a private settlement agreement and we're moving forward."

Collinson added that the estranged couple was getting close to reaching an agreement over custody of Madison.

Belafonte posted a video on Instagram to celebrate the settlement.

"Today's a beautiful day, I'm just leaving court, you know what I've gotta tell ya, I'm the happiest guy in the world today," he said. "It's about family, family has been restored, you know I want to thank my family lawyers because they are a family and helped me mentally and legally. I'm just glad the cloud of suspicion of domestic violence is no longer over my head."