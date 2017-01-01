Lady Bird becomes best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Actress Greta Gerwig's directorial debut Lady Bird has been given a huge boost heading into awards season after becoming the best-reviewed film on movie site RottenTomatoes.com.

The Frances Ha star stepped behind the camera to shoot the semi-autobiographical comedy/drama, which explores the relationship between a mother and daughter in the early 2000s, and it became a hit with critics following its big premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado in September (17).

The movie, which initially opened with a limited U.S. release earlier this month (Nov17), has continued to win fans across the board, and on Monday (27Nov17), it surpassed Toy Story 2 to land the title of the film with the most consecutive "fresh" responses on the popular review site, with zero negative reactions.

Disney/Pixar's 1999 animated hit previously held the record with 164 "fresh" reviews, while Lady Bird, starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, has since racked up 170 - much to writer/director Gerwig's excitement.

"This is completely amazing and so incredibly appreciated by the entire team that made Lady Bird," she tells Rotten Tomatoes. "We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics. That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true.

"Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully. We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible."

Only two other films in the website's history have managed to achieve a 100 per cent positive score with over 100 reviews - 2008 documentary Man on Wire, and Isabelle Huppert's drama Things to Come last year (16).

It's all good news for Lady Bird, which recently scored four nominations for the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, where it will compete for Best Feature, Best Female Lead for Ronan, Best Supporting Female for Metcalf, and Best Screenplay for Gerwig.