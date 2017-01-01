Tom Arnold: 'Hugh Grant called me from jail after snubbing friendship offer'

Actor Tom Arnold experienced a little Hollywood karma hours after Hugh Grant snubbed his friendship on the set of their 1995 movie Nine Months, when the Brit was arrested.

Appearing on The Steve Harvey Show in America on Monday (27Nov17), the True Lies star recalled working with Hugh, and admitted he was a little crestfallen when the Brit didn't want to hang out with him when the movie wrapped.

"I thought we were best friends, so on the last day on the movie, I said, 'Hey, you're staying in L.A, let's hang out next week," Arnold reminisced. "He was like, 'There's no next week, the movie's over... Tom, we're showbusiness friends; you're not friends with everyone you make a movie with'!"

But all that changed when Grant was arrested for soliciting prostitute Divine Brown on Sunset Boulevard and needed a pal.

"So he called me from jail," Tom smiled. "He's like, 'Bloody hell, I just got arrested. Where are you? We have to get together to think of a lie to tell (girlfriend) Elizabeth (Hurley)'. I'm like, 'Did you think we were friends?'"

Recalling another favourite movie co-star, Tom remembered working with comedienne and actress Mo'Nique on 2004 movie Soul Plane, revealing she beat up castmate Kevin Hart for constantly poking fun at her hairy legs.

"Kevin Hart was teasing Mo'Nique... because she did not shave her legs every day, or every month or whatever... and she kept saying, 'Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart...'," Arnold told Harvey.

"All of a sudden she turned around, chased him down, picked him up and, I swear to you, full-on just jammed him into (the ground)... He needed help. Mo'Nique beat up Kevin Hart - and that is a fact. Do not mess with her. She warned him."