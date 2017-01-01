Melissa Gilbert plans Hollywood commission to deal with sexual misconduct

Actress Melissa Gilbert is working on establishing a Hollywood commission to tackle sexual misconduct in the industry following her own alleged experience with director Oliver Stone.

The former Little House on The Prairie child star publicly accused Stone of sexual harassment during an interview with media personality Andy Cohen on his satellite radio show last week (20Nov17), claiming the filmmaker turned her audition for his 1991 The Doors biopic into a "humiliating and horrid" experience.

Gilbert alleged Stone asked her to perform "a special scene" to test her chemistry with an actor: "The whole scene was just my character on her hands and knees saying, 'Do me, baby!'. Really dirty, horrible," she recalled, explaining she refused to act out the scene and fled the room in tears.

Stone promptly fired back at Gilbert, insisting he made it clear to all the actresses auditioning to play Jim Morrison's girlfriend Pamela Courson what the role required, adding he made sure there was "a safe environment" for all.

His statement was backed up by his casting director, Risa Bramon Garcia, who Stone claimed was present for all the auditions, but Gilbert is adamant that just isn't true.

"That (her response) was shocking to me because either she's lying or her memory is off," Gilbert told U.S. newswoman Megyn Kelly. "She was not in the room with me for this; it was he (Stone) and I, and that was it...

"She may have been there when other women did it - I've heard other women did audition for that scene, there were women that were made to simulate orgasms in that room for him."

The reported incident, which Gilbert recounted in response to the multiple sexual misconduct scandals which have rocked Hollywood since the downfall of powerful producer Harvey Weinstein last month (Oct17), has prompted the actress to work on the formation of an independent governing body in the entertainment industry to deal with such allegations moving forward.

"I think because the focus is on Hollywood and the entertainment industry in general... it starts here," the 53-year-old said. "It starts with some sort of commission that we create to create the boundaries and the rules and what they are now, and then create the safe place that people can come to report and get justice, and then we change the laws to protect the victims and not the perpetrators..."

Among the industry rules Gilbert proposes are: "No actor or actress goes to a producer's hotel room unaccompanied, ever," she shared. "If you are auditioning for... a film or a television show that has sexual content, there is someone else in the room, just like there's always a nurse in the room when you go to a gynaecologist."

"We have to take action...," she concluded. "I don't want it (allegations) to become normalised; I want us to coalesce and do something, so I am trying to now gather all of us (entertainers) together and form some sort of entity that will (deal with this going forward)."