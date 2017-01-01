Get Out scores multiple wins at Gotham Awards

Jordan Peele's directorial debut Get Out has received a big Oscars boost by winning three prizes at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday (27Nov17).

The horror, which stars Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams, took home the Audience Award at the ceremony, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, after votes from members of the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP).

Peele also won the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award and the Best Screenplay Award, and later took to Twitter to write, "Yo. This is crazy," followed by the prayer hands emoji.

However, the film failed to achieve the top accolade of the night, Best Feature, which went to Call Me By Your Name. The gay romance drama also received another award, with Timothee Chalamet taking home the Breakthrough Actor prize.

James Franco won the Best Actor Award for The Disaster Artist and Saoirse Ronan won the Best Actress category for Lady Bird, which is currently the best-reviewed movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes. The nominating committee also decided to give a special award for ensemble performance to the cast of Mudbound, which includes Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks. Blige also received an individual nomination of Breakthrough Actor, but she was beaten by Chalamet.

Other winners included Strong Island for Best Documentary, TV show Atlanta for Breakthrough Series - Long Form, and The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes for Breakthrough Series - Short Form.

A number of previously-announced honorary awards were handed out on the night, with The Wire star Michael Kenneth Williams receiving the Made in NY award, while Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, producer Jason Blum, cinematographer Ed Lachman and politician/environmentalist Al Gore all took home tributes in their specific fields.

The list of winners is as follows:

Best Feature: Call Me By Your Name

Audience Award: Get Out

Best Actor: James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Breakthrough Actor: Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Special Jury Award - Ensemble performance - Cast of Mudbound

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award: Jordan Peele - Get Out

Best Screenplay: Jordan Peele - Get Out

Best Documentary: Strong Island

Breakthrough Series - Long Form: Atlanta

Breakthrough Series - Short Form: The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes