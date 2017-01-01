Meghan Markle congratulated by Suits co-stars after announcing Prince Harry engagement

Meghan Markle was flooded with messages of congratulations from her Suits co-stars after she announced her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry on Monday (27Nov17).

Patrick J. Adams, who stars as Meghan's character Rachel Zane's love interest Mike Ross in the legal drama, was quick to offer his best to the happy couple, writing alongside a picture of the actress on Instagram: "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious.

"Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

The serious message came after he had joked about the news earlier on, sharing a link to the engagement announcement and writing: "She said she was just going out to get some milk..."

Wendell Pierce, who plays Rachel's father Robert Zane on the show, also shared his happiness on Twitter, writing: "Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father's blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits-USA."

And Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter in Suits, wrote: "Congrats to @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry. Sending all my best for your upcoming nuptials and a long happy life together. #love."

Sarah Rafferty stars as Rachel's close friend Donna Paulsen in the USA Network series, and tweeted a subtle message of congratulations, writing: "Sending congratulations and wishes for every blessing across the pond today."

While it was recently rumoured that Meghan, who started on Suits in 2011, would be quitting the programme after finishing the seventh season, she confirmed that she would be giving up her acting career in her first joint interview with her new fiance.

Speaking of leaving that part of her life behind, Meghan explained: "But I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change."