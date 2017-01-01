Beyonce may sing reworked versions of Elton John's The Lion King hits - report

The live-action reboot of The Lion King could give birth to a dream musical pairing - Beyonce and Sir Elton John.

The British pop star and composer of hit songs for the original Disney film has agreed to a deal reportedly worth $13 million (£9.7 million) to rework his smash hit compositions from the 1994 animated musical.

According to editors at the New York Daily News, Elton's hits Circle Of Life and Can You Feel The Love Tonight will be reimagined in the new version of the film, which is set to star Beyonce as Nala and Donald Glover as Simba, and is set for release in 2019.

And fans of the pop superstar could get to hear her versions of the Rocket Man hitmaker's beloved songs.

“Elton is working with Disney on this new Lion King project," a source told New York Daily News. "They have reached an agreement to present some reworked versions of the classic hits and perhaps some new work.

“The songs will be thread into the storyline. It is unthinkable when you have Beyonce involved not to have her sing some of those iconic hits - and that means huge sales to a new generation."

The 70-year-old won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1995 for Can You Feel The Love Tonight, while songs Hakuna Matata and Circle Of Life were both nominated in the same category.

Sources told the publication the music icon's multi-million deal will be boosted by commission from DVD sales and streaming plus earnings from new album sales and royalties on radio worldwide.

Jon Favreau, who directed 2016’s The Jungle Book is set to helm the live-action movie, which will also star Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.