NEWS Daddy’s Home 2 lands on top of the UK box-office Newsdesk Share with :







Daddy’s Home 2 – Two years after the original hit comedy, Daddy’s Home, Brad and Dusty (Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg) face Christmas with their own respective fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson).



Paddington 2 – Paul King’s triumphant follow-up to Paddington (2014) stars Hugh Grant as the actor Phoenix Buchanan, pitted against the Brown household (Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters) whose adopted Peruvian family member (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is now much loved in his London community.



Justice League – Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) unites the Justice League, including Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), to take on a new enemy threatening the planet. Spectacular fantasy adventure, made in the UK and on locations around the world.



Murder on the Orient Express – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Poirot in a lavish adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, set on board the famous train. Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Leslie Odom Jr. and Josh Gad are amongst the carriage full of suspects.



Frozen – First released at Christmas 2013, this modern Disney classic is back in cinemas with a new short film, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, with Josh Gad back voicing the merry snowman. Let it go all over again!



Thor: Ragnarok – Chris Hemsworth’s third dedicated Thor adventure is full of action, humour and fellow Marvel characters including his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Hela (a ruthless new villain played by Cate Blanchett).



Battle of the Sexes – Emma Stone stars as Billie Jean King (world no.1) opposite Steve Carell as 55-year-old Bobby Riggs (former men’s champ), who play a tennis match in 1973 after he declares he could defeat any woman. Scripted by Simon Beaufoy, acclaimed writer of Slumdog Millionaire and The Full Monty.



A Bad Moms Christmas – Riotous comedy reuniting the under-appreciated ladies from last summer’s hit – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn – who this year have to prepare for their family Christmases with their own mothers coming to stay.



Listy Do M.3 – Third in a series of Christmas comedies with an ensemble cast, involving letters to Santa! Directed by Tomasz Konecki, the film was released in its native Poland earlier this month.



Suburbicon – George Clooney directs Matt Damon and Julianne Moore in this stylish mystery set in the hot summer of 1959, in which their seemingly perfect neighbourhood turns out to have a disturbing underbelly.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas



1 Daddy’s Home 2 – NEW £4,919,051 £4,919,051

2 Paddington 2 £4,545,218 £22,990,836

3 Justice League £2,990,474 £12,917,287

4 Murder on the Orient Express £1,373,756 £20,442,641

5 Frozen – BACK IN CINEMAS £1,115,689 £42,996,289

6 Thor: Ragnarok £596,034 £29,306,199

7 Battle of the Sexes – NEW £552,521 £552,521

8 A Bad Moms Christmas £398,450 £6,756,130

9 Listy Do M.3 – NEW £397,738 £397,738

10 Suburbicon – NEW £231,412 £231,412



comScore data up to and including Sunday 26 November 2017 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

