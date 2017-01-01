Meghan Markle's half-sister: 'When I watch her with Prince Harry it’s very real and normal'

Meghan Markle's half-sister has given an interview discussing her newly engaged sibling's "real and normal" bond with her fiance, British royal Prince Harry.

The Suits actress' 53-year-old sibling Samantha Markle gave an interview to British show Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (28Nov17), and shared her thoughts on Meghan's intended, and the family's reaction to Meghan joining the British royal family.

“It’s lovely, but I have to say I think what’s more important to our family, and certainly to her, is that you find the person that’s the best fit for you, that you love, that really makes you happy," Samantha told show hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

"I don’t think it’s so much who he is in terms of royalty as who he is as a man. I can see she’s just bubbling. It’s so charming and so warm.

"When I watch her with him it’s very real and normal. We only get that once in a lifetime if we’re lucky. It’s not about royalty so much as it is about love and that’s wonderful for them.”

Meghan's father Thomas released a joint statement with her mother Doria Ragland on Monday, in which they shared their joy over their daughter's royal union and wished the couple "a lifetime of happiness". Samantha added that he's "elated" just as the whole family is.

“I can say that he’s excited and very proud and naturally, as you can imagine, very happy because doesn’t every father want his daughter’s happiness? We really want her to be happy and we are," she smiled.

The engagement comes months after Samantha predicted the couple would get married and dismissed rumours of a rift between the siblings despite admitting they had not spoken in years.

When asked if she had a message for Meghan, Samantha gushed: “I just want to say I love you, I’m incredibly happy for you. Cheers and to a wonderful life. If I had a glass of champagne I would toast, but it’s three in the morning and we don’t drink at three in the morning!”