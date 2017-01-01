Kensington Palace officials release Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in England in May (18).

The British royal and the former Suits actress announced their engagement on Monday (27Nov17) and revealed the wedding would take place next year. And now Kensington Palace officials have released some details about the upcoming royal ceremony.

"Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel," a statement reads. "The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course."

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple," a statement from Prince Harry's communications secretary adds. "The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family. They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved.

"This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom."

The chapel holds significance for Prince Harry because he was baptised there in 1984. It was also the site of his father Prince Charles and step-mother Duchess Camilla's prayer and dedication service in 2005.

According to NBC News, Meghan will be baptised and confirmed before the couple's nuptials. She will also become a U.K. citizen.

The wedding will take place almost two years after Prince Harry and Markle were introduced on a blind date. Reports suggest their mutual friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, set the couple up.