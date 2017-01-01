Naya Rivera's husband pleads for 'positivity' days after her domestic battery arrest

Actor Ryan Dorsey has asked fans to show more "positivity and love" following his wife Naya Rivera's domestic battery arrest.

The former Glee actress was taken into custody by police on Saturday (25Nov17) after allegedly assaulting Dorsey in his native West Virginia, where the couple was visiting his family for America's Thanksgiving holiday celebrations.

Nashville actor Ryan remained silent in the immediate aftermath of the arrest, but he has now come forward and called for optimism as his relatives suffer the fallout from negative press surrounding Naya's arrest.

"This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I," the 34-year-old writes in a statement on his Twitter account on Tuesday (28Nov17). "This isn't some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially 'the media' please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated.

"Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks."

Naya was released on a $1,000 (£749) personal recognisance bond and was collected from jail by her father-in-law, who took her back to the family property.

Local news station WSAZ previously reported the 30-year-old actress was taken into custody after she allegedly hit Dorsey in the head and the bottom lip while they were taking their two-year-old son, Josey, for a walk down the street.

Ryan apparently showed cops on the scene a video of the altercation before Naya was hauled off to jail.

The couple has had a notoriously rocky relationship over the years - the stars split up in 2010 before later reconciling and getting married in July, 2014, just three months after Naya's engagement to rapper Big Sean ended.

Naya and Ryan decided to separate in November, 2016 after two years as husband and wife, but the Devious Maids actress had second thoughts about making their break-up official and asked to have the divorce proceedings dismissed in October (17).