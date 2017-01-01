Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry for first royal engagement on Friday

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle will perform their first official royal engagement together in Nottingham, England on Friday (01Dec17).

The couple announced the wedding engagement on Monday (27Nov17) after a year-and-a-half of dating, and on Tuesday (28Nov17), a royal representative at Kensington Palace revealed Harry and Meghan will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, England in May (18).

The spokesperson also shared that Suits actress Meghan will join the Prince for an official visit to Nottingham this week, when they will greet members of the public together. Harry has been a regular in the city since 2013, when he met with a group of young people as he worked to explore issues surrounding youth violence in the area.

"His Royal Highness is looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him," the rep states.

They will start their day with a welcome at the National Justice Museum, before spending some time speaking to locals.

The Prince and his new fiancee will then head to the Nottingham Contemporary art centre, where they will take part in an event marking World AIDS Day, aimed at helping to "smash stigma that can still exist around HIV" in the area, and wrap up their visit at the Nottingham Academy school, where students will treat them to a special hip-hop musical performance.

Prince Harry's aide adds, "Ms. Markle cannot wait to meet many of the young people Prince Harry has told her so much about."