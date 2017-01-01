Macaulay Culkin whisked Brenda Song off to Paris for Thanksgiving

Former child star Macaulay Culkin has taken his romance with actress Brenda Song international by treating her to a romantic vacation in Paris, France.

The Home Alone actor and former Disney Channel star Brenda were first linked over the summer (17), and last week (ends24Nov17), they headed to Europe, where they spent America's Thanksgiving holiday together.

According to People.com, Macaulay and Brenda enjoyed a little shopping spree at the Monoprix store, with the 37-year-old carrying numerous bags as his new girlfriend held on to a giant white teddy bear.

The new couple has yet to address its budding relationship, which first drew fans' attention when the actors stepped out together for a dinner date in Los Angeles in July (17) after co-starring in Seth Green's directorial debut, Changeland.

Macaulay and Brenda fuelled the romance rumours in September (17) as they enjoyed a night at the Knott's Scary Farm event in California.

The pair tried out a number of amusement park rides, with one snap showing the stars on the GhostRider roller coaster, with Brenda clutching onto the 37-year-old's arm.

"Parkgoers said they were very cute with each other, holding hands and very affectionate," a source told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They looked super comfortable together and like they were having a great night out."

Macaulay was previously married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002, before going on to date Mila Kunis for eight years, and actress Jordan Lane Price in 2013.

Meanwhile, Brenda is no stranger to high-profile relationships either - she was engaged to Miley Cyrus' older brother, rocker Trace, until their split in 2012.