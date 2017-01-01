Meghan Markle parts ways with rescue dog to live in London

Actress Meghan Markle has left one of her rescue dogs to live permanently with friends after moving to the U.K. to live with her new fiance Prince Harry.

The Suits star is the proud owner of two pooches, but she decided to house one of her pets with pals in her native America when she recently relocated across the Atlantic with her other furry friend.

However, it's now been revealed Meghan won't be moving her second dog in with the couple when it sets up home at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of London's Kensington Palace.

A spokesperson for the royal residence tells TheBlast.com, "(The) other dog is going to permanently reside in North America with friends of hers. This is a permanent decision that Meghan made on her own - not an easy one at that."

It's believed the actress took her beagle, named Guy, with her to the U.K., while Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd mix, was given a new home.

No specific reason has been given to explain Meghan's decision, but the Kensington Palace representative adds, "It takes a toll on an animal to travel so far across Atlantic, combined with the hard, long process of getting approval (from government authorities)... It's in the best interest of the animal's well being to stay."

Meghan confirmed she had only taken one of her pets with her to London as she and Prince Harry sat down with the BBC for their first TV interview together following their engagement announcement on Monday (27Nov17), but she did not share that it would be a permanent separation.

The couple is set to exchange vows at Windsor Castle in May (18).