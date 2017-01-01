Steven Spielberg's The Post lands three big National Board of Review honours

Steven Spielberg's gripping new political thriller The Post has been given a big Oscars boost after landing the National Board of Review's Best Film prize.

The film's stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks also picked up the Best Actress and Best Actor awards on Tuesday (28Nov17).

The film, about the publication of the leaked Pentagon Papers documents, regarding the involvement of the United States government during the Vietnam War, will be released at Christmas (17), and it is expected to pick up a string of Academy Awards nods next year (18).

Meanwhile, comedian-turned-director Jordan Peele's Get Out was also a big winner at the National Board of Review Awards announcement - Peele claimed the Best Directorial Debut prize and his cast picked up the Best Ensemble.

The prizes will be handed out on 9 January at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The full list of winners is:

Best Film - The Post

Best Director - Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Best Directorial Debut - Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Best Cast Ensemble - Get Out

Best Actor - Tom Hanks (The Post)

Best Actress - Meryl Streep (The Post)

Best Supporting Actor - Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Best Supporting Actress - Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Best Animated Feature - Coco

Breakthrough Performance - Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Original Screenplay - Phantom Thread by Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Adapted Screenplay - The Disaster Artist by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Best Foreign Language Film - Foxtrot

Spotlight Award - Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and actress Gal Gadot

Freedom of Expression Award - John Ridley (Let it Fall: Los Angeles, 1982-1992) & Angelina Jolie (First They Killed My Father)

Best Documentary - Jane