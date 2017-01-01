Jennifer Lawrence: 'I'm incredibly rude when approached by fans'

Jennifer Lawrence "turns into a huge a**hole" whenever she's approached by fans.

The 27-year-old actress has built up a reputation as one of the most likeable and relatable stars in Hollywood over recent years, thanks to incidents such as her tripping while heading up to collect her Best Actress Oscar in 2013.

However, it's a different story when the Mother! star is out in public, as she explained to Adam Sandler during a conversation with the actor for Variety magazine.

Asked how she deals with being one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood, Jennifer replied: "I just generally, once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a**hole. That's kind of like my only way of defending myself, just being an a**hole."

If she's approached by a fan wanting a selfie, Jennifer replies with a blunt "No", while also wagging her finger if a member of the public makes their way to her table to talk to her. Other approaches include Jennifer telling people "It's my day off", or "It's Sunday, I'm not working today".

Things are at their worst when she meets up with her comedienne pal Amy Schumer, which she does regularly. Noting that it's worse for people like Amy because of their likeability on screen, Jennifer added: "One of my best friends is Amy Schumer. I take my dog to the park all the time, Central Park. As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re f**ked."

Recalling his own tales of being approached by fans, Adam admitted that they tend to "pull up a chair" when he's at a restaurant, and also frequently request a picture with him.

“They go, ‘Hey Adam, could I get a picture?’ And I always say, ‘You don’t want that, man,'” Adam laughed. "And the guy goes, ‘What?’ and I go, ‘You don’t want that. What are you going to do with it?' And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I don’t.'"