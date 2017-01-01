Kevin Hart missing baby Kenzo as he returns to work

Kevin Hart is missing the excitement of his baby boy Kenzo being home while he promotes his new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The Get Hard star and his wife Eniko welcomed their first child together on 21 November (17) and on Monday, less than a week later, he began his promotional tour for the family adventure movie.

During a chat with E! News, Kevin admitted it was "very" hard being away from Kenzo as he wants to be around to witness his development.

Explaining what he's missing, he said, "...it's more of the excitement of the baby being home and just wanting to be there to see what's new," but added that he was getting regular video updates while he was working so he's "very much up to date" on Kenzo's progress.

However, he admitted to ET Online that he hasn't been particularly hands-on so far, as he is yet to change his newborn's diaper.

"I'm around when the diaper is being changed, which makes me a part of the process within the moment," he joked, before adding how he escapes doing the dirty work, "All you have to do is find other stuff to do while it's going down to keep you busy. That's all."

In a couple of interviews, Kevin and co-star Dwayne Johnson argued about who Kenzo looks most like, with Dwayne believing he takes after Eniko and Kevin arguing Kenzo has his "strong genes".

"He looks just like his daddy... He's a very attractive child," he said to ET. "I have no complaints at all - very blessed, very happy."

Kevin, 38, announced Kenzo's arrival on social media, documented when they left the hospital in time for Thanksgiving last week and debuted his son on Instagram over the weekend.

He wrote a poem beside one picture, and it began, "You are a little miracle, Our beautiful baby boy. We pray you'll feel so safe and loved, Surrounded by our joy."

The comedian is also father to Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10, from his first marriage to Torrei Hart.