Kris Jenner recalls Jennifer Lawrence getting naked in her closet

Jennifer Lawrence "just took off her jeans and went for it" and ended up naked in Kris Jenner's closet during a recent dinner party.

When The Hunger Games star interviewed Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian during her time as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in early November (17), she revealed she got drunk with Kris and ended up naked in her closet while trying on clothes.

Kris was asked for her side of the story during an appearance on Steve Harvey's talk show Steve on Tuesday (28Nov17) and was more than happy to explain how their evening went down.

"Well, she had some time off, and I invited her over for dinner," Kris said. "We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on."

She shared a picture of Jennifer dressed in her black sequinned Tom Ford dress and animal print coat, and when Steve asked how the actress ended up naked, Kris explained that just before that picture was taken Jennifer "just took off her jeans and went for it!"

The family matriarch also shared a video of them both holding martini glasses and kicking their legs out from side to side in unison and Kris added, "I had to show you to show how much fun we were really having after 22 martinis... That's how we do it in my house Steve!"

Kris recalled meeting the 27-year-old in 2015 when she surprised her on her birthday by giving her a birthday cake, and added that they have had "this little texting friendship from then on."

During her appearance on the talk show, Kris was also asked about a recent Instagram picture showing nine sets of children's pyjamas, which many took as confirmation that her daughters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are pregnant, which has been rumoured for some time.

However, she told Steve that she called up the clothing company as the sets were sold out online "and that's what they sent!"