Daniel Day-Lewis crowned most bankable Brit at U.S. box office

Newly-retired actor Daniel Day-Lewis has emerged as the most bankable British star at the U.S. box office.

In data gathered by online website PartyCasino, it was discovered that the triple Oscar winner, who announced he was walking away from Hollywood in June (17), pulls in $4.50 for every dollar spent on his films from American audiences.

In second place on the leader board is James McAvoy, with $3.70, then national treasure Helen Mirren with $2.92, followed by Ewan McGregor and Hugh Grant in fourth and fifth place, raking in $2.39 and $2.37 receptively. Ralph Fiennes, Michael Caine, Patrick Stewart, Gerard Butler and Sean Connery make up the rest of the top 10.

At the other end of the scale, Charlie Hunnam was found to be the least bankable star, pulling in a measly $0.35 for every dollar spent on his movies. Despite starring in a string of big-budget films this year, like The Lost City of Z and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, his movie choices failed to set the box office alight.

Next was Albert Finney with $0.84, followed by returning James Bond, Daniel Craig, with $0.94. It’s estimated the latest 007 instalment Spectre cost a whopping $245 million (£182 million) to make, but films like Logan Lucky didn't make a big enough impact on box office takings. Superman actor Henry Cavill’s $1.00 landed him the fourth-place spot, while former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan comes in fifth with $1.07. Ian McKellen, Gary Oldman, Jude Law, Anthony Hopkins and Bill Nighy round out the top 10 least bankable stars.