NEWS Alexander Skarsgard joins cast of Flarsky Newsdesk Share with :







Alexander Skarsgard is reportedly the latest name to join the cast of upcoming comedy Flarsky.



The Big Little Lies actor and Trainwreck star Randall Park are said to have signed up to the forthcoming project helmed by filmmaker Jonathan Levine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Already set to appear in the dark comedy is Seth Rogen, who Levine previously directed in 2011's 50/50 and 2015’s The Night Before. In Flarsky, Rogen will play political journalist Fred Flarsky, who is desperate to win over his former babysitter and current secretary of state, played by Charlize Theron.



Recently added star Andy Serkis will reportedly take on the role of a media mogul who hires Rogen's character, while Skarsgard will play the "handsome" prime minister of Canada, a part thought to be inspired by current Canadian leader Justin Trudeau. And Park will play Flarsky's newspaper boss.



Joining the above A-listers are Ravi Patel and June Diane Raphael, who were rumoured to have been approached by Levine earlier this month (Nov17).



Rogen is also producing the feature alongside his Point Grey partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver and Theron with her Denver and Delilah colleagues Beth Kono and A.J. Dix. Erin Westerman of Good Universe is to executive produce, with Flarsky due for release in February 2019.



Rogen and Park, who starred opposite each other in The Interview, can next be seen in James Franco's The Disaster Artist, while Skarsgard has several films due out next year, including recently completed thriller Hold the Dark. And Theron fans can catch the actress in comedies Tully and Gringo in the coming few months.

