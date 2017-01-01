Saoirse Ronan went unrecognised at Lady Bird screening

Saoirse Ronan went unrecognised at a screening of her new movie Lady Bird.

The actress portrays the lead character in the comedy-drama directed by Greta Gerwig, with the coming-of-age story garnering acclaim with film critics.

Even though Lady Bird is receiving a lot of buzz at the moment, and has gained an approval rating of 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, Saoirse went unnoticed at a recent viewing at the cinema.

"(I said to my mum), 'Let's got to the cinema to see it, because I want to see it with real people and a real audience,'" she shared during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (28Nov17). "So, we went in, and I was getting prepared to go (incognito), in case any would see or clock that it was me. And I went in and there was like six people in the theatre... None of them recognised me!"

When it came to viewing the final cut of the film for the first time, Saoirse also felt very anxious. She even insisted that a pal watch it with her and bring along some drinks to calm her down.

"I was so nervous going in to watch it. I said, 'You know I think we should have some alcohol before we watch the film, I think that's a good idea!'" the 23-year-old recalled.

During her interview, Saoirse went on to share how her co-star Beanie Feldstein taught her the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance so that she could recite it properly in the movie. Though Saoirse was born in New York, she was raised in Ireland, so hadn't ever needed to learn the oath.

"She taught me the Pledge of Allegiance because I didn't know that and I, in turn, taught her the Hail Mary (prayer)," she smiled.