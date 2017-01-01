Dave Franco needed physical therapy after filming Netflix movie

Dave Franco had to undergo physical therapy after losing a dramatic amount of weight for his upcoming Netflix movie 6 Balloons.

The 32-year-old actor dropped the pounds for the upcoming feature, in which he plays a former heroin addict called Seth who has relapsed.

Although he was proud of himself for going deep into a character for the first time, Dave did admit during an interview with Business Insider that it "scared the hell" out of him.

“I almost really f**ked up my health,” he recalled. “I was running all day every day to lose weight and I ended up messing up my knee to the point that when we finished production I had to go to physical therapy for a couple of months.”

To keep him going, Dave revealed he turned to photos of fellow film star Christian Bale, who too has dramatically transformed for roles over the years, including putting on weight to play former Vice President of the United States, Dick Cheney, in forthcoming biopic Backseat.

“If he can do this 15 times I can do it once,” the Now You See Me star quipped, though when asked if he'd ever go through a similar process for another job he responded, “Not for a long time!”

The weight loss also took a toll on his marriage to actress Alison Brie, who was putting on weight to play a wrestler in Netflix series Glow at the same time.

"I was full-on depressed,” Dave added. “I remember at one point my wife saying, ‘You’re not yourself, you’re not fun to be around.’ And I was like, ‘I’m f**king starving! What do you want from me?’ But on set I also wasn’t fun to be around. I wasn’t really interacting with anyone. I was in the corner by myself, miserable.”