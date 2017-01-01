Reese Witherspoon's daughter still recovering from fairytale debutante ball in Paris

Reese Witherspoon's daughter is still pinching herself after making her high society debut at le Bal des Debutantes in Paris, France.

Ava Phillippe, 18, danced the night away at the fairytale ball, which has become one of the world's most exclusive parties for young women, in a gold haute couture Giambattista Valli gown.

She hit the high society bash at The Peninsula Paris on Saturday night (25Nov17) with her escort, 19-year-old Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, and several days later she's still in a dreamy haze.

She took to social media on Wednesday (29Nov17) to rave about her experience as the belle of the ball, writing: "Wow! I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, kind, supportive, and passionate young women (and men!) at Le Bal."

"Last week felt like a dream, and I am so grateful to have so many beautiful memories from this adventure," she continued. "Thank you to all involved!"

Ava then apologised for not posting sooner, adding, "I know this post is super late but I am recovering from some major jetlag/getting back to school!"

Proud mum Reese Witherspoon joined her daughter at the Paris party and introduced Ava to high society at the prestigious debutante ball.

The teenager, whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe, was among the guests of honour at the invitation-only event for aristocratic or celebrity families.

Comedian Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori, was also among the debutantes at the gala, which has previously been attended by the daughters of Bruce Willis, Forest Whitaker, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, and Annette Bening and Warren Beatty.