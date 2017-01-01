Michelle Williams: 'Kevin Spacey drama sends hard message to Hollywood predators'

Actress Michelle Williams is "very proud" to be on the right side of the Kevin Spacey sexual harassment scandal, which cost the disgraced actor his job on her new movie.

Williams and her castmates, including Spacey, were getting ready to launch All the Money in the World when The Usual Suspects star was accused of inappropriate behaviour with a 14-year-old boy in the mid-1980s.

Production on the actor's TV drama House of Cards was immediately suspended as more allegations were made and Spacey was subsequently fired from the Netflix show.

Days later, director Ridley Scott decided to edit Spacey out of his Getty family drama, and reshoot his scenes with Christopher Plummer, who originally auditioned to play billionaire J. Paul Getty.

Williams, who plays Gail Harris in the movie, has now broken her silence about the drama, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I’m so very proud to be a part of this (film). We're all here for Ridley. "When this idea (to reshoot) was hatched I immediately started to feel better.

"This doesn’t do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong, and it sends a message to predators: 'You can’t get away with this anymore. Something will be done'."

Ironically, Williams' recent hits include Blue Valentine and My Week with Marilyn, which she shot for Harvey Weinstein's The Weinstein Company.

A New York Times expose all about Weinstein's behaviour sparked the wave of sexual misconduct accusations hitting Hollywood in the past two months.

All the Money in the World is still on course for a 22 December (17) release, despite the Spacey controversy.