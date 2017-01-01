Rose McGowan and Olivia Munn applaud Matt Lauer firing

Actresses Rose McGowan and Olivia Munn have condemned U.S. news anchor Matt Lauer after he was fired over sexual harassment claims.

Lauer's shocking and sudden dismissal was announced on Wednesday (29Nov17) just before his morning show Today aired without him, following an allegation of lewd behaviour. Hours later, Variety published a story detailing several more claims against the 59-year-old.

As the news continued to make headlines, McGowan and Munn took to social media to slam the disgraced TV host.

McGowan, who has become an advocate for sexual assault survivors since coming forward with her own allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, wrote: "Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer."

Meanwhile, Munn referred to Lauer's ousting as a "blessing" and referenced her own alleged sexual misconduct experience after becoming one of several women to come out against director and producer Brett Ratner.

"For those who never knew how bad the abuse of power has been there’s understandable shock & horror w (with) every new story," she posted. "But for those of us who’ve had to endure it & been punished or humiliated for speaking up, this day of reckoning is a blessing," she wrote. "Today we matter & I’m so grateful."

Andy Lack, the chairman of NBC News, revealed Lauer's contract had been terminated, after bosses at the network received a complaint from a colleague.

"We received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer," it read. "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment."

Lack went on to state that it was the first complaint company executives have received about Lauer, 60, who has hosted the Today show since 1997, but that the alleged indiscretion "may not have been an isolated incident".

He added that NBC News executives were "deeply saddened by this turn of events" and will meet with staff throughout Wednesday (29Nov17) to discuss the situation.