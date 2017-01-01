Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet's only rehearsal was their make-out scene

Armie Hammer and his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet jumped into rehearsing their passionate make-out scene the first time they met.

In the film, Hammer portrays an American student who develops a relationship with a 17-year-old, played by Chalamet, and one love scene in the movie features the actors rolling around in the grass while making out.

“Luca (Guadagnino), our director one day says, ‘OK, let’s do a rehearsal, we are going to go into the backyard - join us...', Chalamet told U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

"We get out to this patch of grass and he (Luca) goes, 'We'll rehearse right here... Let's pick a scene'," Hammer added. "We get to the page on the script and all it says is, ‘Elio and Oliver roll around in the grass, making out.' We kind of look at each other and we are like, ‘Alright, here we go, let's do this, that's why we're here.'

"So, we get down on the ground and we start making out and he goes, 'No, no, no, stop, what are you doing?' And we go, 'I don't know, we're trying to make out.' He goes, 'I want you two to make out with each other like you want to, passionately'."

The actors started to really get into the scene and didn't notice that everyone watching the rehearsal had left.

“So we’re making out, and making out and no one is saying, 'Stop',” Armie continued. “All of the sudden we both kind of stop and we look and Luca had just walked away. He had just left us there rolling around in the grass. That was the only rehearsal. It was a bit of an icebreaker."

But when it came to actually filming the love scenes, there were a few issues with Hammer's genitals, which kept popping out of his short shorts.

"There was a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie,” he told Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show. “They were short shorts! What are you gonna do?”