Fans ignore John Boyega in public

Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega is still able to make late night runs to his local liquor store in his bathrobe because he is rarely recognised in public.

The Brit shot to fame worldwide after landing the male lead in the 2015 sci-fi blockbuster as former Stormtrooper Finn, a role he reprises for the new sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

However, despite the huge success of the movie and the continued popularity of the George Lucas franchise, John insists he is hardly ever noticed by fans in public.

"I feel like Harry Potter with that invisibility cloak, because I can just move anywhere," he joked on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

"It's fantastic, honestly," John smiled. "I was in London a few days ago, I went down to Sainsbury's (supermarket), got myself the whole shopping (list)... Went out to pick up some DVDs, went to the off licence (liquor store) at 2am in my robe and loafers... I don't know what it is, I just think they (fans) see me and go, 'Finn wouldn't be here, so that's not him.'"

Boyega isn't the only star who isn't really recognised in public - actress Saoirse Ronan recently decided to join fans for a theatre screening of her acclaimed new movie Lady Bird, only to be completely ignored.

"(I said to my mum), 'Let's got to the cinema to see it, because I want to see it with real people and a real audience,'" she shared during an appearance on America's Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (28Nov17). "So, we went in, and I was getting prepared to go (incognito), in case any one would see or clock that it was me. And I went in and there was like, six people in the theatre... None of them recognised me!"