Carey Mulligan recalls 'ridiculous' breast milk leaking incident

Carey Mulligan thought it was "funny" and "ridiculous" when she leaked breast milk on her couture dress at a red carpet event.

The Mudbound actress is mother to two children with musician husband Marcus Mumford, and still attends her fair share of showbiz bashes. But motherhood has changed Carey's outlook when it comes to fashion, and in an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, the 32-year-old recalled one particular incident that had the potential to be incredibly embarrassing.

While recalling an incident when her breast milk seeped into the material of her couture dress at a big fashion event, Carey said: "Back in the day, I would have been in the bathroom in tears. I would have been trying to leave. But it was just kind of funny. It was so ridiculous. I thought, ‘If I’ve got breast milk coming out of my dress, then that just shows what it’s like to be a working mother in the 21st century. Whatever."

Carey and Marcus have always maintained a sense of privacy when it comes to their personal lives, and only revealed that they had welcomed their second child into the world through the actress' slim red carpet appearance after the birth.

The actress admitted that living in an image-obsessed world and working in Hollywood used to affect her self-confidence. But The Suffragette star added that since becoming a mother, she has become a lot more conscious of the way she talks about herself.

"I used to talk down about myself a lot... you know, 'Ugh, I feel so gross today, I feel so fat today. I look ugly today.' And I just don't do that any more because I don't want my children to feel or talk about themselves that way," she shared, adding how having children has helped her to gain a new sense of perspective.

"It doesn’t matter if your dress looks bad or if you can see the outline of your (control underwear) Spanx… it’s just such small potatoes, you know?"