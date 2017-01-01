Angela Lansbury: 'Sexual harassment comments were taken out of context'

Angela Lansbury has backtracked following her controversial comments about Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal, insisting the remarks were taken "out of context".

The veteran actress hit headlines earlier this week (beg27Nov17) when she stated that women should take "some of the blame" for their encounters with sexual misconduct in an interview with Britain's Radio Times magazine.

But on Wednesday, the Murder, She Wrote star said she is "devastated" by the backlash caused by her remarks, saying in a statement that she hadn't meant the comments to be taken the way they were.

"There is no excuse whatsoever for men to harass women in an abusive sexual manner. And, I am devastated that anyone should deem me capable of thinking otherwise," she said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight. "Those who have known the quality of my work and the many public statements I have made over the course of my life, must know, that I am a strong supporter of Women's Rights.

"Lastly, I would like to add that I am troubled by how quickly and brutishly some have taken my comments out of context and attempted to blame my generation, my age, or my mindset, without having read the entirety of what I said."

In the Radio Times interview, she said, "We have to own up to the fact women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive... And unfortunately it has backfired on us, and this is where we are today. We must sometimes take blame. Although it's awful to say we can't make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped."

Harvey Weinstein, James Toback and Kevin Spacey are among the stars who have been accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape.