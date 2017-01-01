Bette Midler celebrates birthday by reflecting on Geraldo Rivera groping allegations

Bette Midler is still waiting to receive an apology from Geraldo Rivera for allegedly groping her as she prepares to celebrate her 72nd birthday on Friday (01Dec17).

An old interview the actress and singer conducted with American journalist Barbara Walters in 1991 has resurfaced amid a sexual misconduct scandal surrounding fired U.S. anchorman Matt Lauer, who Geraldo rushed to defend before apologising on Wednesday (29Nov17) after receiving backlash for supporting an alleged serial sexual harasser.

In the chat with Walters, Beaches star Midler accused Rivera, a reporter and former talk show host, and his producers of drugging and groping her in a bathroom.

“Geraldo and his producer came to do an interview with me in the early '70s,” she recalled. “This was when he was very - sort of hot - and he and his producer left the crew in the other room, they pushed me into my bathroom, they broke two poppers and pushed them under my nose and proceeded to grope me."

"I did not offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera," she continued. "His behaviour was unseemly... If I'd known he would wind up a slimy talk show host I would have never even let him in the room. You have no way of knowing at the time that these things are going to come back to haunt you."

And now after Rivera issued an apology for defending Lauer, the Hocus Pocus star is calling for him to offer up his regrets for allegedly assaulting her.

Sharing a clip of the Walters interview on her Twitter account, Bette joined the #MeToo hashtag movement on Thursday (20Nov17), revealing in the post she is a sexual assault survivor who has yet to receive closure for the misconduct she experienced.

"Tomorrow is my birthday," she wrote in the tweet. "I feel like this (Barbara Walters interview) video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this."

Rivera has yet to respond to Midler's message.