Pamela Anderson wasn't 'victim-blaming' with sexual misconduct remarks

Pamela Anderson's representative has made it clear the actress was not victim-blaming after suggesting Harvey Weinstein's sex assault accusers should have known better than to attend solo meetings in his hotel rooms.

The Baywatch actress sat down for a candid interview on U.S. breakfast show Megyn Kelly Today, which aired on Thursday (30Nov17), and during the chat, she revealed he has always steered clear of certain industry figures because of their sleazy reputations - and she wasn't surprised to read about the multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault made against Weinstein, which first surfaced in early October (17).

"It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately," Anderson told Kelly. "You know what you get into if you go to a hotel room alone (with them)."

The actress, who has been open about her past as a survivor of child sexual abuse, insisted she simply relied on her own "common sense" to avoid compromising situations to prevent being taken advantage of as an adult.

"I learned to somehow never put myself in those situations again," she continued, "and when I came to Hollywood, of course, I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense.

"Don't go into a hotel room alone, if someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave, you know...? But I know Hollywood is very seductive and people want to be famous, and sometimes you think you're going to be safe... with (another) adult in the room. I don't know where this security comes from, but somehow I've dodged it all."

Pamela, who previously revealed she had clashed with Weinstein over their 2008 film Superhero Movie, went on to make reference to the explanations some actresses have given for agreeing to speak to people like Harvey and filmmaker James Toback in their hotel suites, alone, after Kelly pointed out many of the meetings had been arranged by their agents.

Declaring the representatives should "go with them", Anderson added, "I just think there's easy ways to remedy that, and that's not a good excuse."

Her remarks prompted some viewers to post critical comments online, but her publicist Ann Gurrola insists Anderson's quotes should not be taken out of context, because she was only warning other women about what not to do.

"As a victim (of sexual abuse) herself, the last thing she'd do is blame the victim," Gurrola tells WENN. "She's a huge advocate for victims of sexual abuse."

Weinstein has acknowledged some of his past bad behaviour, but denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, while Toback has also dismissed accusations of sexual misconduct made against him following a revealing piece in the Los Angeles Times.