Kaley Cuoco engaged to boyfriend Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is engaged, after her boyfriend Karl Cook popped the question.

Professional horse rider Karl shared an emotional video of the moment just after he asked The Big Bang Theory star to be his wife on his Instagram page. In the footage, Kaley can be seen struggling to breathe as she sobs in delight, with Karl heard in the background saying: "Honey, what's on your finger?"

Kaley manages to squeak out "We're engaged", before Karl points out "You still haven't said yes yet!" At that point, Kaley gushes "Yes! I say yes! I say yes!", before running over to her new fiance.

Karl, who had earlier shared a joke picture of him holding a giant fake engagement ring in a supermarket with Kaley, captioned the video: "Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....of (if) she said yes!!!!!"

He later shared a close-up shot of Kaley's stunning engagement ring - a pear-shaped diamond set on a diamond-covered band - writing: "I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you."

Kaley's trip down the aisle with Karl won't be her first time getting married. The Big Bang Theory star got engaged to tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013, after just three months of dating. The pair wed in December, 2013, but announced their split in September, 2015.

Following the breakdown of her marriage, Kaley admitted she feared she wouldn't be able to fall in love or get married ever again while she was going through her break-up.

"I think even when I went through my big break-up... I might have said things like, 'I'm never going to love again. I'm never going to get married again'," she told U.S. chat show The Talk. "You say these things. But the people that know you best, they know my heart and that's just not me."